Methodist Health System partners with city of Dallas for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Daily Light report

Methodist Health System has partnered with the city of Dallas to help distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 104-year-old Lois Kreger of Grand Prairie was a recent recipient.

The distribution began last week, given in Methodist Dallas Medical Center’s Hitt Auditorium by appointment only.

According to a news release, "Lois and her family spent weeks online trying to get Lois a vaccine and were thrilled when Methodist called with an appointment. Her niece brought her to the clinic this afternoon. Lois was born in 1916 and is graduate of Grand Prairie High School. She is the oldest person we have vaccinated thus far."

Methodist Dallas President John Phillips asked Kreger about the key to a long, happy life, to which she replied, “I never got married!”

Methodist will reach out to people on a registration list provided by the city of Dallas to schedule appointments, and will provide directions at that time. Methodist is not accepting walk-ins.

To learn more about how to register with the city of Dallas, go to the Dallas County Health Department’s website.