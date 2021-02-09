Jordan E.'s Popcorn & Candy Co. offers variety of Valentine's Day gift ideas

As Valentine's Day approaches, Jordan E.'s Popcorn & Candy Co. is creating many heart-shaped goodies for the holiday season.

Located at 315 S. Rogers St. in Waxahachie, the shop had its doors open in Oct. 15, 2019. It has been holding on tight since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"COVID-19 was an absolute shock to everyone. During this time, we have focused on marketing and getting more involved in the community, where we can. We have been blessed to have the means to keep our business up and running during this time," shared Jordan Molina, co-owner of Jordan E.'s Popcorn & Candy Co. "Our customers are the absolute best, and we could not have survived without their support. The Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association has also been a blessing, as all of the downtown business owners are striving to find ways to bring visitors and guests to our downtown area."

The local shop sells a variety of items, such as house made gourmet popcorn, nostalgic candy, bottled sodas, truffles, teas, specialty jams and salsas and gifts.

For Valentine's Day, the shop has a variety of arrangements customers can choose from.

"We have so many Valentine items available this year! Many containers, candies, cookies, specialty snacks, etc! Don't forget any kind of popcorn is good for Valentine's," stated Molina.

Customers can also create the gift arrangement with any items they choose, and the shop will wrap it all up.

According to Molina, the most popular item is the popcorn flavored dill pickle and the customized gift arrangements.

People can keep an eye out on the shop's Facebook page to see photos of their many options at facebook.com/jordanepopcorn .