In Waxahachie, Jon Wilson's legacy continues through his Firehouse Barber Shop

Jon Wilson's Firehouse Barber Shop, which was owned and created by Waxahachie Fire Capt. Jon Wilson, has added an additional firefighter.

“The tradition of having a firefighter in the shop will continue soon with the addition of Lt. Julio Hernandez joining the staff at the Firehouse Barber Shop. Stop by and welcome Julio,” stated the barber shop's Facebook page.

Wilson, who died in August 2020, started the business, cutting hair while also being a part of the fire department. The business is currently being run by his friend, Jerry Seevers, who has been a barber for several years.

Now, Hernandez has joined the team and will be cutting hair, through his sporadic firefighter schedule.

“Good morning Waxahachie! Wanted to give you folks a heads up! Many of you who knew Jon Wilson ... knew the impact he had on all of us! I was fortunate to have worked with Capt. Wilson for many years and we became good buds,” shared Hernandez in a Facebook post. “I am excited to say that I will be cutting hair out of his barbershop! I am humbled by the opportunity to do so and if you’re in need of a trim stop by and say hello!”

If customers see a white Chevy outside, Hernandez welcomes them to say hello.

The barber shop is located at 322 N. Elm St. in Waxahachie, and regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The shop is available for other appointments throughout the week; for more information, see the shop's website at http://www.jerryseevers.com/ .