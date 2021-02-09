Residents of Daymark Living receive COVID-19 Vaccine

On the last week of January, Daymark Living held its first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for its residents and staff and will hold its second clinic this Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The facility will host three total vaccine clinics throughout the month of February and March.

Daymark Living is a residential community dedicated to helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live a happy, healthy and independent life, according to its website.

"Our first clinic had over 90 percent (approximately 50 residents) resident participation. Some residents were off-campus, so they did not receive their first shot, and a few parents declined. We had no adverse reactions from any staff or residents who received a shot," shared Mark Richards, executive director of Daymark Living.

This second clinic will allow residents to receive their second dose. Additionally, Daymark residents and staff who recently joined or didn't receive the first dose of the vaccine may do so at this clinic.

The third and final clinic will be held in March, to provide second doses to those who have received the first dose.

"We are so grateful to be able to host these clinics — our residents have been incredibly excited about receiving the vaccinations, despite it being a shot! They are looking forward to getting safely back out in the community for activities and employment," stated Richards.

Daymark Living is located at 818 Cantrell St. in Waxahachie. For additional information on the facility, visit http://www.daymarkliving.com/ .