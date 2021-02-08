Calling all Ellis County churches to join 'Love Your Neighbor' campaign

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

At the “Love Your Neighbor” committee meeting held Thursday, Feb. 4, several important issues were discussed among the committee members.

The meeting was held at the home base of Waxahachie Bible Church, 621 North Grand Ave., and was led by Pastor Bruce Zimmerman. As the "Love Your Neighbor" campaign continues to grow, the group now is asking for other Ellis County churches of all denominations to join them in their efforts to spread love and unity across the entire county.

Recently added to the list of participants are First Baptist Church of Waxahachie, the “Pray Ennis” organization, and First Baptist Church of Maypearl.

Zimmerman shared the news that their new stock of publicity materials had arrived, and he urged anyone interested in the following items to stop by the church and ask for assistance. Newly arrived items are:

- the popular yard signs, which can be seen all around the city and beyond

- buttons and magnets, and

- monthly “seed packets”. Instead of actual seeds, these envelopes include scriptures to be shared for encouragement and for sowing God’s seeds to further spread the gospel message of Jesus Christ and His love.

Members will be also be distributing the materials within their own churches and around the county.

The only publicity items that cost money are the “Love Your Neighbor” chocolate candy bars, which are being sold in a set of four for $5. All other materials are free of charge.

The group is especially proud that their large “Love Your Neighbor” banner recently was hung on the Ellis County Courthouse (on the town square) near the top of the old historic building for all to see. Zimmerman also reported that over the past few months, the organization has honored several local groups with a catered meal in the efforts to express the community’s gratitude for the tremendous job that they do for the citizens of this county. So far, “Love Your Neighbor” has celebrated the Ellis County jailers, prison workers, sheriff deputies, etc., the Waxahachie Parks and Recreation Department workers, and the City of Waxahachie Water and Sewers workers.

Their next honorees will be the local school bus drivers and school police/ crosswalk

guards/officers. This special luncheon is scheduled to be held on Monday, March 15, at Wedgeworth Elementary School, located at 405 Solon Road in Waxahachie. These unsung heroes will enjoy a catered lunch and will be applauded for their outstanding work with the students of this area. The event is being endorsed by the new Waxahachie Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Bonnie Cain.

For more information, call Waxahachie Bible Church at: 972/937-9590.

Also, as the group branches out to include other communities in Ellis County (such as Ennis, Red Oak, Midlothian, Ovilla, Maypearl, Venus, Italy, Ferris, Palmer, and Avalon), there will be more county-wide recognition events to seek out, honor, and thank those neighbors around us.

The next committee meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. at Waxahachie Bible Church. All interested individuals or church personnel are invited to attend.