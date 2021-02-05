Methodist Midlothian delivers first baby, after two months open

On Monday, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center announced the delivery of its first baby in the labor and delivery department after opening its doors in December.

Baby Wyatt is the baby that has been allotted this title, as he was born at 9:14 p.m., weighing at 8 pounds, 3 ounces to Haley and Zach Stewart.

The labor and delivery department only opened its doors in January, awaiting to deliver a newborn.

"We certainly hope and expect Wyatt will be the first of many babies born at Methodist Mansfield," said Ryan Owen, director of public relations for the Methodist Health System.

Haley and Zach are both residents of Midlothian and have longtime roots in the region.

"His parents say they are excited to make history and that it’s 'very cool to be the first'," Owen added.

Haley is a graduate of Midlothian High School from the class of 2008, working in administration for Red Oak ISD. Zach is a firefighter for the Irving Fire Department. They now have three sons.

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center became the first community hospital in Midlothian in December of 2020, located near U.S. highway 287.

The medical center is a five-story building with a range of services, from emergency care and advanced surgery to labor and delivery and imaging.

For more information on the medical center, visit the website: www.methodisthealthsystem.org/methodist-midlothian-medical-center/ .