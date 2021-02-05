Historic Waxahachie Inc. hosts annual membership drive

Daily Light report

Anyone who is a part of the city of Waxahachie and loves its history, is welcome to join Historic Waxahachie Inc. during its annual membership drive from now through March 30.

According to a news release, "Historic Waxahachie Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to protect Waxahachie’s heritage for past, present and future generations through preservation, education and advocacy. The organization has been involved in activities to promote and protect Waxahachie’s historic resources since 1977."

The work of HWI can be seen throughout the community in projects such as the bronze eagles on the Ellis County Courthouse, markers for historic properties, and the downtown Red Caboose.

Additionally, HWI has provided research and educational materials on historic properties, financed Historic Resources surveys, and provided scholarships to WISD seniors.

HWI is also working with community members to gather and store oral histories from older residents to preserve their memories for future generations.

In 2020, HWI added managing the Christmas Tour of Lights to provide a bright spot in the community during the pandemic. Current projects include providing more historic properties with markers and signs, restoring an Interurban Freight car, restoration work for the two oldest commercial buildings in Waxahachie, and the restoration of an original Viaduct streetlight.

To join, visit www.historicwaxahachie.com/membership/

For more information regarding membership, contact Becky Kauffman, membership chair, at (972) 489- 2614 or beckykauffman@hotmail.com.