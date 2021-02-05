Graduate Now Texas initiative sparked by 60x30 TX

Daily Light report

The 60x30TX goal aims for the Texas workforce to successfully compete in the global market. In service to that mission, Graduate Now Texas® is an online academic initiative that prepares high school students to secure employment and/or post-secondary education within a thriving Texas workforce.

According to a news release, 60% of Texans ages 25-34 would have a degree or certificate.

Graduate Now Texas® sees three on-ramps to the highway of thriving:

admission to college

pursuing a trade-focused certification

enlisting in the military

The career-centered curriculum provides every student an education focused on future employability.

With Graduate Now Texas, students can take college or trade-specific courses while completing their high school diploma. Students that have previously dropped out of school, can re-enroll.

An initiative of Evolution Academy Charter School, Graduate Now Texas® streamlines the enrollment process by offering open enrollment to all Texas high school students. While it has three brick-and-mortar Texas campuses in Richardson, Houston and Beaumont, due to the pandemic, it has expanded its reach to include online education opportunities for all Texas students.

"By enrolling in Graduate Now Texas®, students create their own class schedule with access to online instruction Monday through Friday, midnight through 11:59 p.m.," a news release states. "Every student is also issued a Chromebook/laptop and WiFi hotspot. In service to the 60x30TX plan, we offer a dual-credit program, ASVAB testing online, and free-waivers for the SAT."

For more information, visit www.graduatenowtexas.org