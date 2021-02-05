Ellis County Vaccination Hub launched on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Waxahachie Senior Center opened its doors in a soft launch for the Ellis County Vaccination Hub, in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Last week, on Jan. 30, Ellis County Judge Todd Little announced that the Ellis County Initiative would launch, accessible to certain Ellis County residents.

“Good morning, I have great news. Today Ellis County has made tremendous progress in the fight against the coronavirus," Little shared through a video. "For weeks, state officials have heard our calls for vaccinations to be made available here in Ellis County. Through the Ellis County Vaccine Initiative, the state of Texas has heard from our elected officials, emergency managers, first responders and public health officials, all across our great country. Today, I am thrilled to report that our hard work has paid off, our effective team, has established the vaccine hub that has been allotted 5,000 vaccines for next week."

Mickie Hill, wife of Mayor David Hill, volunteered on the launch day and was excited to share her experience.

“It’s running now, as of yesterday. They gave the first vaccine at 1:20 p.m. and the day went beautifully," Hill said. "Everybody was happy and thankful and appreciative. They gave all of the vaccines they planned to yesterday and they’re going strong today and I talked with some people and my husband the mayor and he said it’s going great again today, so all is good.”

According to Hill, 250 vaccines were administered on Tuesday, with about 25 volunteers present.

The individuals were vaccinated in the Tier 1A and 1B categories as designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Tier 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

Tier 1B includes people ages 65 and older or individuals 16 and older with a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, such as a chronic kidney disease, Down Syndrome, pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes, among others.

"My husband was pretty instrumental in getting the vaccine here [to Waxahachie]. I’ve known about it all along and I knew once the vaccine was here, I wanted to do it," Hill said. “I would encourage people to make sure to be signed up with the Baylor Scott & White website.”

"On Wednesday, the Ellis County Vaccination Hub operated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We ended up vaccinating 1,115 individuals in the Tier 1A and 1B category," said Sam Pickett, Emergency Management coordinator for Ellis County.

There were 50 volunteers present on Wednesday, according to Pickett.

“These wonderful neighbors and friends are so relieved, thankful, and happy to receive the vaccinations. It makes my heart happy," Hill added.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, 48 people signed up to volunteer.

Residents that are 65 and older or who have a chronic medical condition have been told to register by creating a free MyBSWHealth account through Baylor Scott & White at BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine .

The Vaccine Hub is also in need of volunteers. To sign-up visit, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/volunteerwaxahachie .