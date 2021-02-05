Surrounding districts may participate in the ECAA Hall of Fame Essay and Artwork Contest

The Ellis County African American Hall of Fame Museum and Library is holding its next essay and artwork contest, accepting pieces from any school district for Black History Month.

On Saturday. Jan. 23, the museum recognized the winners from their Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Artwork Contest.

"We have some very talented students in Ellis County. Congratulations to everyone who participated — you all did great," states a post on the Ellis County African American Hall of Fame Facebook page.

The WISD winners were named below for the different categories.

• Essay Contest | HS Category:

First: Emily Speelman, Global High, 11th grade

Second: Jesse Moran, Global High, 11th grade

• Artwork Contest | JH Category:

First: Kaylee Bearking, Finley, 6th grade

Dr. Jamal Rasheed, founder of the museum, shared his experience with the MLK contest.

“It went really, really well. The recipients came back and then picked up their awards,” said Rasheed. "The parents were very pleased when they came up to pick up the awards with their kids and get an opportunity to tour the museum. And that was one of the purposes we wanted people to come to the museum and pick up their awards.”

For the next contest, Rasheed wants the recipients to come speak in person, opposed to the first contest when everything was held virtually.

"This time we want them to come to the museum to speak. Last time we did it virtual and I don’t think that gave it any justice," Rasheed said.

He said he will require attendees to wear face coverings and social distance as best as possible.

"The objective is to give kids the opportunity to do public speaking," Rasheed said. “The purpose is for the students to be able to exhibit their writing and oratorical skills and each year we gravitate around the national scene for black history across the country.”

Essay entries can be submitted to eccamuseum@gmail.com from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The essay and art presentations are scheduled for Feb. 27, with a time to be determined.

Rasheed asks that art pieces have a description along with their submission.

Questions can be addressed through phone at (214) 980-1150 or through email, eccamuseum@gmail.com .

Follow the Facebook page for updates, www.facebook.com/elliscountyafricanamericanhalloffame .