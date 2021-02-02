HachieHeart: Waxahachie Little Pantry marks its 4th anniversary

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Back in 2017, local retired couple Sonny and Kay Sides wanted to find a unique way to help their community – especially those who were down on their luck and needed some help making ends meet for their families.

The Sides live only a block off the main thoroughfare that runs north and south through the heart of the city of Waxahachie – Ferris Avenue. They know, firsthand, that many people travel through the area where they reside. It’s a very busy place, but often

times, folks are not only passing through in cars, but there is a lot of foot traffic as well.

So, four years ago, on Jan. 29, 2017, husband Sonny built a small wooden box and then anchored it to their fence, directly behind the location of Taco Casa. (Their home sits at the corner of 5th Street and Cow Alley.)

The couple spent $60 of their own money and stocked the shelves with food staples for those who may have need for assistance. They prayed, watched, and waited to see what God was up to – and this is what happened.

Not only did the needy people drive, walk, bike, or skateboard up to their convenient Little Pantry on their fence, but friends, neighbors, churches, local businesses and other groups – filled with compassion and love for others – stepped up as well. They have all been supporting this ministry with prayers, food items, personal hygiene supplies, and monetary donations for four years now.

Kay Sides says on her “Waxahachie Little Pantry” Facebook page, “We cannot even imagine how many families have been fed and blessed from our meager beginnings in 2017 through January 2021.”

Three separate stories below share a part of some of the things that have been going on at the Sides’ food ministry spot – just in the month of January in this new year.

Story #1 – Warm winter wishes

“A kind lady by the name of Bonnie Lloyd brought several hand-made toboggan hats to us, that she made and then donated them to the Little Pantry on January 8." Kay responds, "These toboggans are very much appreciated and we know these hats will keep several folks warm this winter. We thank you for your kindness.”

Story #2 – Sometimes yelling is allowed

This post is directly from Kay and Sonny’s Facebook page, and this happened on Jan. 15: “Sometimes....it is OK to yell...... We had just refilled the Little Pantry and were working in the backyard. We noticed a young man at the Little Pantry fence.....he was leaning over and yelled.… ‘THANK YOU!’ I admit....my heart smiled. ‘Thank You’ for making this young man’s day. Who knows what he and his family might be going through.”

Story #3 – Just don’t give up

Here is another direct quote from Kay and her Facebook page from Jan. 19, 2021:

“While I was filling the Little Pantry today, a senior lady drove up, about my age.

I cheerfully said, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’

No response....

So, I said, ‘Is everything OK? How is it going?’

She started to cry and said, ‘I’ve never been in this place before.....’

She continued to tell me what was going on in her life.

People truly are hurting......struggling......and ready to give up.

But, God is in control of everything. Everything – big, little, no matter what you are going through.

Just trust Him.

Maybe we need to make some changes and step out in faith....but, IT WILL GET BETTER.

We are all in this together.”

Sonny Sides expresses, “Any success we’ve had in running this food ministry program has been completely in God’s hands. Kay and I would like to thank everyone that’s made our efforts successful the past four years. You all have been the hands of feet of God, as He has provided the Little Pantry’s every need – and we are most grateful.”