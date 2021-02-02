Local Hispanic students awarded 2020 McDonald’s “HACER More Scholarship"

Daily Light report

McDonald's announces 10 North Texas Hispanic students who were awarded the 2020 "HACER More Scholarship." A total of $500,000 was awarded to 100 students across America as an extension of the HACER National Scholarship Program.

The scholarship is open to applications for the upcoming 2021- 2022 academic year until the Feb. 3 deadline.

According to a news release, "Awarding a total of $500K, this scholarship is an extension of the HACER National Scholarship and is providing assistance to Hispanic students who are still facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic."

The North Texas recipients of the 2020 scholarship are: Jasmine Castillo, Fernando Cervantes, Gissel Fernandez Garcia, Briana Martinez, Lizette Mendez, Eloy Mier, Micaah Noel, Teresa Ramirez, Iris Roblero and Carlos Tavera Lopez.

Through HACER, McDonald’s is awarding a total of $1 million in financial assistance to 130 students this academic year, according to the release. The HACER® National Scholarship is one of the largest programs committed to providing college scholarships and resources for Hispanics, according to the release. Since 1985, the scholarship has awarded $32.5 million to more than 17,000 Hispanic college students pursuing their higher education dreams.

Additionally, to help students take the often daunting first steps in applying, McDonald’s has teamed up with Latina game changers — “Gentrified” actress and writer, Julissa Calderon; actress and dancer, Jeanine Mason; and entrepreneur and founder of “Hija de Tu Madre,” Patty Delgado — who will use their voices to encourage students to pursue their educational dreams.

Hispanic college-bound high school seniors are encouraged to visit mcdonalds.com/hacer to apply and receive additional college resources.