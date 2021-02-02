Feed the Fight reaches 20 partners within their mission

The Feed the Fight Waxahachie organization continues to partner with businesses and feed the staff of Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie, well into the 2021 new year.

January 2021 was the third month of Feed the Fight and their consistent work to feed essential workers.

"Feed the Fight Waxahachie was organized in November 2020 to nourish and cheer the overworked healthcare workers on the front lines at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie by delivering food to show our gratitude for them as they help our neighbors, friends, and family fight against COVID-19," stated Melissa Chapman, coordinator for Feed the Fight.

Recently, El Fenix restaurant in Waxahachie partnered with the organization.

"How sweet it is! Muchas Gracias to El Fenix Waxahachie for serving up SOPAPILLAS for the 350 hardworking heroes on the day shift at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie. The packets of sugary, honey goodness was the perfect pick-me-up to fuel the frontline," said Chapman.

Feed the Fight is continuously looking for businesses and individuals to partner with and continue their mission in feeding the healthcare staff.

"Thanks to our generous donors, we just took food to the healthcare workers at Baylor Hospital for the 20th time since we started. We are so appreciative of the many Waxahachie companies, organizations and individuals who've helped us lift up these healthcare heroes," shared Chapman.

People can sign up by reaching out to Chapman at 214-903-7364 of through email at melissacbaird@yahoo.com .

Additionally, monetary donations of any size are also being accepted. They will be combined with other cash donations to provide food when the group doesn't have a designated sponsor. Donations can be made to "Waxahachie Have It or Need It" with a designation or notation that the gift is for Feed the Fight.

Donations can be sent to: Feed the Fight, c/o Waxahachie Have It or Need It , P.O. Box 387, Waxahachie, TX 75168, or through Venmo Cash to @billie-wallace-1 .