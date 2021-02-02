Applications for new vendors open for the Blueberry Market.

The city of Ennis is bringing back the Bluebonnet Market, planning its return this coming Spring, with five new vendors joining the team.

The market has been running since May 2014, formerly known as the Ennis Farmers Market. This will be the second year of operation under the new name, the Bluebonnet Market.

During the Christmas time, the market held a special Christmas market to celebrate the season in December.

“The community absolutely loved this event! All we heard for weeks was how magical it all was and how much everyone loved the "Hallmark Christmas Movie" experience. The Christmas Market had a wonderful turnout from both vendors and guests. We can't wait for this year's Christmas Market,” shared A’Lara Smith, Market & Events Coordinator for Ennis.

The Bluebonnet Market will resume on April 3 and will continue every Saturday until Oct. 30. The market hours will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“As of today we have accepted 5 more vendors who will be joining the market in April. We are very excited for the goods they will be bringing to the market, including more amazing jewelry and delicious treats,” said Smith.

Applications for new vendors are open and are available on https://ennistx.com/choose-ennis/farmers-market.