First 'Ultimate Boutique Sale' held for the 2021 year.

Daily Light report

This weekend, The Velvet Angel Boutique will host the "Ultimate Boutique Sale" event at the Waxahachie Civic Center, with items for sale from various local boutiques.

"This event is hosted by The Velvet Angel Boutique in downtown Waxahachie at the Waxahachie Civic Center typically twice a year – January and August," shared Laurie Mosley, director of the Waxahachie Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The V.I.P. shopping will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event requires a purchase of an admission ticket for $10 each.

General admission will be allowed in on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a $5 admission fee.

The event will be following strict safety protocols on room occupancy, according to Mosley.

"There’s no limit, but there is a capacity for the room," said Amber Adams, owner of The Velvet Angel Boutique.

The Waxahachie Civic Center is located on 2000 Civic Center Lane in Waxahachie.