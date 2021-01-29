McDonald's throws it back with Spicy Nugget special.

Daily Light Report

Starting Feb. 1, customers across North Texas can enjoy the fiery combination of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Mighty Hot Sauce, for a limited time at participating restaurants.

According to a news release, "The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are similar to the original recipe, but feature an added kick of chili and cayenne pepper." Customers can order the Spicy McNuggets through the app and get a $.25 small milkshake to cool off their tastebuds for Throwback Thursday with McDonald’s.

Every Thursday, participating McDonald’s will offer a different menu item for “throwback prices” from the '50s and '60s, redeemable through the McDonald’s App with a $1 minimum purchase. The remaining Throwback Thursday deals include:

Feb. 4 - $0.20 Apple Pie

Feb. 11 - $0.35 Large Fry

Feb. 18 - $0.25 Cheeseburger