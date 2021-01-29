Superintendent Sanford recognizes Red Oak ISD Board members.

On Monday, the Red Oak ISD Board held its scheduled monthly meeting, as Superintendent Brenda Sanford recognized and thanked each member during January School Board Appreciation Month.

The meeting began as the board prayed in for their meeting. A PowerPoint presentation was then shown, made in honor of the members, sharing the students' appreciation. Afterward, Sanford came up and personally thanked each board member and gave out certificates.

The meeting then continued following the agenda planned, with Dr. Bill Johnston, CPA, assistant superintendent of Business Services / chief financial officer, speaking about the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

“This is the first of what we propose an ongoing conversation with you at every school board meeting to bring the board up to date on what’s going on in the world instruction, so you guys are fully informed,” said Johnson.

Then Scott Rogers, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction, addressed the changes in the curriculum at hand. He discussed how Pre-AP would be changed to honor courses, simply changing the name; this action will not affect AP courses. “We’re simply changing the name because it’s a trademark,” shared Rogers.

There was also an update from the ROISD Police Department by Chief Phillip Prasifka. Currently the department has seven officers, with three vacant positions available.

The board discussed how they can obtain a K-9 officer for drug investigations in the district. Fifty percent of the investigations are from vape pens, according to Prasifka.

“I come from a family of users, and I want to stop this at the lower levels so these kids don’t go through this stuff and are able to break this tie that is at home,” shared a board member.

Additional actions

The following motions were passed:

- The Consent Agenda was approved as presented by 6-0.

- The Consideration and Approval of Annual Investment Report passed by 6-0.

- The Consideration and Approval of General Election Order for the Red Oak Independent School District Trustee Election on May 1, 2021, was approved by 6-0.

- The Consideration and Approval of Joint Election Contract for Election Services with the County of Ellis passed with a 6-0 vote.

- The Consideration and Approval of TASB Resolutions for Extension of Leave for employees required to quarantine passed with a 5-1 vote.

- The board also voted for an extension of sick leave with 6-0.

To view Monday's meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMIA6p7WHao .