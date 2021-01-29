Red Oak holds first luncheon back in-person.

The Red Oak Area Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person luncheon since the COVID-19 pandemic began, on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

"Our luncheons are traditionally every fourth Wednesday of each month, but during 2020/COVID, we switched to a Zoom format," shared Clint Woodward, president of the Red Oak Area Chamber.

The luncheon took place at First Baptist Red Oak with 40 people in attendance.

"We are so excited to get back to in-person luncheon, but we still recognize that COVID is still running rampant. We are enforcing masks, temp checks, social distancing, and we are serving lunch after the program in to-go containers, to help prevent spread," said Woodward.

Sheriff Brad Norman was the speaker for the month of January, sharing with attendees about his new role and moving forward within it.

The event then served Dickey's Barbecue Pit for the to-go lunch.

The luncheons take place every month, and tickets are $15 per person. Next month's luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24. To view other events held by the Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, visit http://www.redoakareachamber.org/ .