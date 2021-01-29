Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Jan. 11-17
Jan. 11
Zambrano, Casey R., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Witter, Mark R., 31, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Williams, Kentrell, 25, continuous violence against
Villagran, Luke J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Bridgewater, Anthony, 56, aggravated robbery (two counts); parole violation
Murphy, Zachary D., 28, driving while intoxicated – BAC; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Mason, Taurus, 44, no driver's license (two counts); no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration
Barahona, Ruben, 24, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction
Jan. 12
Dawn, Christopher, 33, driving while intoxicated – BAC; burglary of a habitation
Reedy, Twinnette S., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Sanchez, Jamie B., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Connolly, Robert D., 35, burglary of a building
Espinoza, Jose A., 18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 grams
Jan. 13
Wade, Thomas B., 24, resist arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Cornett, Kasey L., 28, public intoxication
Villarreal, Britta, 30, driving while intoxicated / open container
Olvera, Gerardo, 39, driving while intoxicated
Sanchez, Jose F., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Guzman, Jocelyn Y., 23, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts)
Garza, Noe, 38, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750
Pryor, Emily B., 26, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more convictions
Reed, Russell A., 52, display fictitious motor vehicle registration
Fraley, Calli M., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Bernal, Jorge J., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram
Jan. 14
Jones, Kenneth, 22, unlicensed carrying weapon
Colato, Carlos, 17, possession of drug paraphernalia
Gaitan, Robert A., 17, theft of a firearm
Keel, Sandy R., 36, assault family/house member impede
Wagner, Gary E., 37, cruelty to non-livestock animal; fail to provide / abandon
Price, Charles, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; fraud use/possession identifying info; unauthorized use of vehicle; traffic offense Class C
Garcia, Matthew W., 30, assault Class C
Walker, Isaiah J., 22, criminal trespass; evading arrest/detention
Watkins, Tommy L., 26, parole violation
O’Brien, Emma C., 25, parole violation
Mitchell, Jacob, 26, assault causing bodily injury
Hille, Justin W., 43, parole violation
O’Daniel, Amanda L., 45, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.
Hughes, Brianna N., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; assault causing bodily injury
Jan. 15
Reese, Matthew A., 30, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Arredono, Michael, 38, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; public intoxication
Geegan, Damorquise, 34, assault of a pregnant person; disorderly conduct
Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Leverich, Joseph A., 33, running a red light
Whetsell, Torrell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle
Gilbreath, Naomi C., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Blackshire, Shakay, 18, tamper with government record
Jan. 16
Cook, Leslie A., 39, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Crary, Jay, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon
Mathis, James W., 20, unauthorized use of vehicle
Sellers, Ethan M., 28, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon
Menser, Eric D., 41, disorderly conduct abusive language; evading arrest detention with vehicle
Webb, Rayton L., 41, driving while intoxicated BAC
Jan. 17
Klander, Nathan W, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Diaz, Efrain, 48, driving while intoxicated
Hilton, Joseph J., 32, driving while intoxicated - 3rd
Robinson, Devonte, 22, assault causing bodily injury
Billy, Leasa M., 43, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Cavillo, Richardo, 26, assault Class C – family violence
— Compiled by Don Hullett