Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Jan. 11-17

Waxahachie Daily Light

Jan. 11

Zambrano, Casey R., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Witter, Mark R., 31, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Williams, Kentrell, 25, continuous violence against

Villagran, Luke J., 21, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Bridgewater, Anthony, 56, aggravated robbery (two counts); parole violation

Murphy, Zachary D., 28, driving while intoxicated – BAC; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Mason, Taurus, 44, no driver's license (two counts); no proof of financial responsibility (two counts); expired motor vehicle registration

Barahona, Ruben, 24, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Jan. 12

Dawn, Christopher, 33, driving while intoxicated – BAC; burglary of a habitation

Reedy, Twinnette S., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Sanchez, Jamie B., 51, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Connolly, Robert D., 35, burglary of a building

Espinoza, Jose A., 18, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 80 grams but less than 4,000 grams

Jan. 13

Wade, Thomas B., 24, resist arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Cornett, Kasey L., 28, public intoxication

Villarreal, Britta, 30, driving while intoxicated / open container

Olvera, Gerardo, 39, driving while intoxicated

Sanchez, Jose F., 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Guzman, Jocelyn Y., 23, theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts)

Garza, Noe, 38, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

Pryor, Emily B., 26, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more convictions

Reed, Russell A., 52, display fictitious motor vehicle registration

Fraley, Calli M., 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram (two counts); possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Bernal, Jorge J., 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

Jan. 14

Jones, Kenneth, 22, unlicensed carrying weapon

Colato, Carlos, 17, possession of drug paraphernalia

Gaitan, Robert A., 17, theft of a firearm

Keel, Sandy R., 36, assault family/house member impede

Wagner, Gary E., 37, cruelty to non-livestock animal; fail to provide / abandon

Price, Charles, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; fraud use/possession identifying info; unauthorized use of vehicle; traffic offense Class C

Garcia, Matthew W., 30, assault Class C

Walker, Isaiah J., 22, criminal trespass; evading arrest/detention

Watkins, Tommy L., 26, parole violation

O’Brien, Emma C., 25, parole violation

Mitchell, Jacob, 26, assault causing bodily injury

Hille, Justin W., 43, parole violation

O’Daniel, Amanda L., 45, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2A greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds.

Hughes, Brianna N., 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; assault causing bodily injury

Jan. 15

Reese, Matthew A., 30, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Arredono, Michael, 38, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; public intoxication

Geegan, Damorquise, 34, assault of a pregnant person; disorderly conduct

Madden, Kevin D., 54, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Leverich, Joseph A., 33, running a red light

Whetsell, Torrell, 23, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unauthorized use of vehicle

Gilbreath, Naomi C., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Blackshire, Shakay, 18, tamper with government record

Jan. 16

Cook, Leslie A., 39, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Crary, Jay, 24, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; unlicensed carrying weapon

Mathis, James W., 20, unauthorized use of vehicle

Sellers, Ethan M., 28, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Menser, Eric D., 41, disorderly conduct abusive language; evading arrest detention with vehicle

Webb, Rayton L., 41, driving while intoxicated BAC

Jan. 17

Klander, Nathan W, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Diaz, Efrain, 48, driving while intoxicated

Hilton, Joseph J., 32, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Robinson, Devonte, 22, assault causing bodily injury

Billy, Leasa M., 43, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Cavillo, Richardo, 26, assault Class C – family violence

— Compiled by Don Hullett