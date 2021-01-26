Waxahachie holds first photo contest.

For the first time in Waxahachie, the city will hold a photo contest encouraging community members to submit entries showcasing the city and its people.

Residents can submit their entries from Jan. 21 until Feb. 12.

“We are extremely blessed to live in a very picturesque community, which is an immense source of pride for our residents. This gives our locals an opportunity to express that pride, while also spotlighting the beauty of our town and its people,” said Amy Borders, director of Communications and Marketing.

This idea initially came into play as a new spin from the City Hall Art Program. This program has been around for eight years, displaying local art from artists in City Hall. The art program has displayed paintings and sculptures and will now also display photographs.

"We have already received some very nice photos, and are excited to receive more. This will be a great display at City Hall and a wonderful way to display pride in our community," shared Borders,

The number of named winners will depend on how many entries are submitted and the room available for the photographs.

"We hope to continue to get many more entries before the Feb. 12 deadline," said Borders.

Once all entries are submitted through Feb. 12, the pictures will be judged and a series of winning photos will be selected.

The contest is open to anyone, all ages, professional and amateur photographers. Each contestant may submit up to three photos, and all images must have been taken within the last two years in or around Waxahachie. There is no entry fee for the contest.

In addition, photos submitted must be a digital file uploaded via the submission form. The city will not accept hard copies of photographs or emailed photographs.

According to a news release, "Those images will be printed and displayed in City Hall for the public to enjoy. Images may also be used in advertising for the City and Convention and Visitors Bureau."

A complete list of contest rules and requirements can be found on the entry page on the city’s website, www.waxahachie.com/photocontest . For questions regarding the contest, call 469-309-4012.