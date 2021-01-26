Waxahachie ISD plans 'Drop Everything and Read' Day virtual celebration

Contribution from WISD

Waxahachie ISD is preparing for the 24th annual “Drop Everything and Read” Day on Feb. 19, 2021.

Volunteers from businesses, service organizations, churches, colleges, PTO’s, and student groups have the opportunity to connect virtually with Waxahachie ISD classrooms to share the value and the joy of reading by being reading role models.

D.E.A.R. Day partners and friends will be invited to share, through email to a matched teacher, how reading is valuable in both work and home. In addition, the district asks partners and friends to share their favorite childhood books, favorite places to read along with a picture of themselves reading at work or home and wearing their D.E.A.R. Day ribbon, which will be sent ahead of time. Please email responses to Melissa Cobb, Director of Partners in Education, or call (972) 923-4614 x21615.

D.E.A.R. Day has become an anticipated event throughout Waxahachie as volunteers around the community participate year after year.

“We are very grateful for the continued and faithful support of Waxahachie schools from the outstanding volunteers of the Waxahachie community,” Cobb said. “Although D.E.A.R. Day will look different this year, we are excited about this opportunity to connect our campuses, community, and student groups during this most unique time.”

Businesses, organizations, and individuals can also donate books for WISD libraries in honor of this special reading event. Since the program began 24 years ago, more than 5,500 books have been donated and 11,500 hours of reading have been volunteered for this one-day event.

Waxahachie businesses and residents are invited to join them on Friday, Feb. 19, as they celebrate reading in all prekindergarten-through-fifth-grade campuses.