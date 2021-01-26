Sign up for Spring Career Workshop Series through Navarro College.

Navarro College will begin its Spring Career Workshop Series on Jan. 26, going through the end of April.

The workshops will include a diverse choice of skills for those in attendance. Attendees will learn resume writing, time and stress management, interview skills and more.

"We are excited to be offering a new Career Workshop Series! Save these dates and make plans to join us either in-person or virtually," stated the Navarro College Facebook page.

The series will take place in-person with a Zoom option. The courses will take place at the Corsicana and the Waxahachie campuses in select locations.

"An introduction and overview of our workshop series. We will engage the students with an ice-breaker game. Also, they will work on the personality compass assessment. Once completed, we will navigate and point the students in the right direction for academic and career success based on their assessment results," stated the Navarro website.

Each workshop will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m, with guest speakers in attendance. There will also be complimentary food for attendees.

To see more about the series, visit https://www.navarrocollege.edu/calendar/index.php?eID=1481 .