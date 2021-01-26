Applications open for Global High School 2021-22 enrollment

Contribution from WISD

Waxahachie Global High School is an ECHS (Early College High School) enrolling approximately 150 new freshmen each year. Global is a 3A campus expecting to have about 500 students. Traditionally, 95% of its senior class graduates with a college associates degree before they leave high school. They have been named a "Best High School" by U.S. News and World Report every year since 2014 and are the highest academically rated high school in Ellis County, receiving an overall grade of 98 out of 100 from TXschools.org. They also have a 99% graduation rate.

Global High School offers Engineering, Health Science, Education, Cyber Security, and Computer Gaming tracks, along with the opportunity to earn an associates degree. The course work is rigorous and very challenging.

Global High School does not discriminate based on disabilities, state assessment scores, English proficiency, discipline history, race, or grade point average. The information collected does not improve or reduce the likelihood of being accepted. Global High School will welcome the first 150 eligible freshmen. Additional freshman applicants will be selected through a performance-blind open lottery system.

As an Early College High School, the program is designed for students to enter as freshmen; however, they accept students entering into their sophomore and junior year if spaces are available. To be accepted into the 10th grade, students must show they have taken the reading and writing portion of the TSI Assessment and have completed Algebra 1 and English 1. For 11th grade, a student must demonstrate they have passed the reading, writing, and math portions of the TSI Assessment and must have completed Algebra 2 and English 2.

As a freshman, the only requirement to be eligible to attend Global High School is that a student must have been promoted to the ninth grade. The school requests each student write a one-page paper explaining why they would like to attend Global and then submit the required documents to obtain an interview. The purpose of the interview is to discuss our expectations and confirm that a student is eligible to attend Global High School.

Please drop off the following documents for each application to the campus secretary, Mrs. Fryar, or the receptionist Mrs. Contreras at the front desk: a copy of the student's Birth Certificate, Social Security Card (for college registration purposes), Immunization Records, most recent Report Card, (current WISD students do not need to provide a report card or Immunization record) and parent driver's license, also any 504 or Special Education documents or accommodation paperwork if applicable. These documents must be submitted to Waxahachie Global High before a required student interview will be scheduled. The interview does not confirm or deny acceptance.

Due to a population boom in Waxahachie ISD, Global High School will no longer accept out-of-district students unless there is a sibling currently attending Global.