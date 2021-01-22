DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions in Waxahachie, Texas rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants

Daily Light Report

For patients of DDS Dentures + Implants Solutions in Waxahachie, the new year brought a new name to their local dental clinic, now know as Affordable Dentures & Implants.

Although the dental practice has rebranded to Affordable Dentures & Implants, the clinical and management teams have remained the same, according to a news release.

“Patients of our supported practices can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate, and safe care they’ve always received,” said Dustin Crosby, regional manager of the Affordable Dentures & Implants Waxahachie location.

Both Affordable Dentures & Implants and DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions brands are supported by Affordable Care, the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization focused on tooth replacement services, the release states.

“We are all one family, and very excited to continue to expand patient access to affordable and high-quality tooth replacement care in Waxahachie,” Crosby said.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches.

Affordable Dentures & Implants was founded in 1975 in Kinston, North Carolina, and is the nation’s largest network of providers concentrating on affordable tooth replacement solutions, including dentures and implants.

“Our supported clinical team in Waxahachie is dedicated to delighting patients even more in 2021 under the Affordable Dentures & Implants name," Crosby said.

The practice is located at 1700 N. Hwy 77, Ste. 200, Waxahachie.

For more information, visit affordabledentures.com.