City of Ennis returns with the second iteration of Operation Ennis Fitness

The city of Ennis returns with its Operation Ennis Fitness program, which is free and open to the public.

The program was first launched in November, beginning as a four-week fitness program. It is geared toward passing a military-style fitness test, organizers said.

David Casarez, recreation manager for the city, has been the mastermind behind the program, according to Ashley Colunga, marketing and communications director.

"The goal was to design a cost-free, equipment-free, exercise group to raise awareness on leading an active and healthy lifestyle while challenging themselves to pass the test. I retired from the Army in 2018 and thought it would be a fun idea to get people out there as a group to challenge themselves in a goal-oriented environment," Casarez said. "The exercise sessions consist of circuit-training variations, individual and group runs, team challenges, and, ultimately, the fitness test. The fitness test consists of performing as many pushups and situps as you can in two minutes plus a two-mile run or walk."

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate no matter their fitness background, he added.

"Whether you never worked out, are just getting back into it, or are a fitness junkie, all levels of fitness are welcome. I received good feedback from the community and plan to continue the program on a quarterly basis," Casarez said.

The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Veterans Memorial Park, 2301 Ennis Pkwy. It will run until Feb. 23, every Tuesday and Thursday.

Casarez leads the fitness program and says that the community has taken a liking to it.

"They even created their own Facebook group for messaging and accountability," he said. "The cold weather was a bit of a challenge but we pushed through. I think the best thing about it is whoever is out there bonds and motivates each other."