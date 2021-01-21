Assistant Chief Potter sent off with a parade for retirement

On Thursday, Assistant Fire Chief Randall Potter was honored with a retirement parade, with cars and fire trucks passing through the Fire Department.

Potter has served the city of Waxahachie for more than 40 years. He originally announced his resignation on July 23, 2020, through the Waxahachie Fire Department Facebook page.

In a live stream on the Waxahachie Fire Department’s Facebook, Chief Ricky Boyd, shared his appreciation for Potter.

“We’re here to honor assistant Chief Randall Potter. Forty years of service. There’s not many people that stay with one organization for forty years. It’s quite an amazing accomplishment,” Boyd said. "I know when I came here and met everybody, I was glad to see Randall here. Randall you’ve been a mainstay in this organization. There’s not a single person here that you haven’t instructed and have led through many things. Everybody here respects you greatly. I know that I was grateful to have you as my assistant chief. You made my transition here as chief very easy.”

Throughout his career as assistant fire chief, Potter has served in every rank from firefighter to assistant chief.

“Chief Potter served the citizens, businesses and visitors of the city of Waxahachie with professionalism and integrity for 40 years. His enthusiasm for the fire service has been exemplary and contagious. Most of all, he is a true friend. We wish him all the best in his retirement,” Boyd said.

Potter and his wife stood and waved as the parade went by.

The parade lasted about 40 minutes, with an estimate of about 50 vehicles passing through and around 75-100 participants, according to Boyd.

In early August, Potter shared that he and his wife bought a camper trailer in preparation for his retirement this year.