UFC 257 fight between McGregor and Poirier to be live streamed in Waxahachie movie theater

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the UFC 257 fight starring Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be live streamed at Showbiz Cinemas in Waxahachie and nearby theaters.

The live stream will take place in partnership with a company called Iconic Releasing.

“Iconic is a brand new company. We’ve always seen theaters as an event center rather than solely dedicated buildings for only movies. What we’re trying to do and are doing currently is creating event space," shared Jenn Cambra, spokesperson for the company.

Iconic will be streaming the fight in 14 movie theaters across the nation at 9 p.m.

“We are doing our very first partnership with UFC to get more people to be able to see it in the theaters, especially now that they can’t have a live audience," said Cambra.

Each theater will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols, limiting the space available for the event.

“Our founders are some of the founders' greats. They came together and created this live network, so we’re helping theaters become live capable. That could be for a comedy show or a concert," explained Cambra. “We’re really trying to get more of the events that aren’t as common to theaters."

As a big UFC fan, Cambra also sees this streaming as a financial advantage and for clarity of the fight.

“What’s cool is that once we get everything installed and set up and ready to go, then you have the opportunity to have these massive events with the best seats and no obstructive view and great sound. It’s offering an experience to people that they can’t get at home," said Cambra. “This, I feel, it’s a controlled experience where the lights are off, the screens are on, everybody’s focused on the fight."

Tickets are currently being sold for $20 each at Showbiz. Folks can go to https://www.seeufcliveinthetheatres.com/ and purchase a ticket.

Additional locations will also be available through the link, from other movie theater businesses.

“We have 14 theaters, but I don’t remember the number of screens. This is just the very first one [event]. We’re definitely already expanding. There’s time limits on how many theaters we can get for the first one, installed, ready to go by next Saturday," shared Cambra.