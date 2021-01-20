Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Jan. 4-10

Waxahachie Daily Light

Jan. 4

Allen, Wade E., 63, parole violation

Green, Cameron C., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

Evans, Dustin D., 30, sexual assault

Fennell, Gabriel L., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Neville, Arthur, 22, unlicensed carrying a weapon; investigative hold

Gomez, Amanda, 24, unauthorized use of vehicle

Rhodes, Brandon L., 33, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Guillermo, Rubi, 21, aggravated robbery (two counts)

Flores, Tom, 30, unlicensed carrying a weapon; driving while intoxicated

Moreno, Juan J., 54, assault causing bodily injury

Ortiz, Raychel D., 35, driving while license is invalid with previous conviction; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 grams but less than 4 grams

Jan. 5

Taylor, Kristi L., 39, public intoxication; resist arrest/search or transport

Hays, Tiffany, 34, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; fraud use/possession identifying; credit card or debit card abuse

George, Darrlyn, 30, public intoxication

Lopez, John, 20, indecency with a child sexual contact; online solicitation of a minor

Ayala, Mario, 34, public intoxication

Sanchez, Jose, 27, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Guerrero, Casey, 22, criminal trespass

Sanchez, Vivian N., 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a dangerous drug

Davis, Amy C., 42, fraud use/possession identifying; fail to ID giving fugitive intent; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Rojas, James, 29, sexual assault of a child

Preston, Patrick N., 62, assault family/ household member impede; assault causing bodily injury; unauthorized use of a vehicle

Woodward, Jermaine, 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Beggs, Gary, 70, indecency with a child sexual contact

Jan. 6

Castro, James P., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unrestrained child under 8 years old; display of unauthorized plate

Bralley, Brett A., 27, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Matthews, Jacob A., 28, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Zelaya, Jacob A., 21, theft Class C; possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Svrcek, Joseph E., 39, driving while intoxicated – 3rd

Williams, Jeremiah, 34, driving while intoxicated W/C; driving while intoxicated-BAC

Carmack, Jortavion, 20, assault causing bodily injury

Jan. 7

McDaniel, Jason N., 45, fail to comply / sex offenders; parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Stillwell, Diana, 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Padilla, Montana J., 30, fraud delivery of a controlled substance/prescription to a school

Sa, Tar, 26, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Dunston, Diamontae, 19, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Hamilton, Daderick, 21, assault – family violence

Adair, Lakasha N., 22, public intoxication

Jan. 8

Perkins, Kedrain D., 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Berry, Gerald W., 25, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

Ezell, Christian A., 18, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Hernandez, Gabriel, 27, driving while intoxicated

Garcia, Devin R., 22, driving while intoxicated

Oliver, Justin L., 31, deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm

Librado, Alfredo, 25, theft of a firearm

Mustard, Tori F., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Le La Hoya, Juan L., 21, possession of child pornography

Reown, Aeon N., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Vargas, Jesus A., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Foster, Bennie T., 71, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Carty, James M., 73, parole violation

Lewis, Leda R., 53, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Reese, Matthew A., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; parole violation - possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Jan. 9

Bowlin, Bryan, 40, public intoxication

Lovgren, Brandon J., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation

Nero, Kenneth, 58, driving while intoxicated

Shalby, Obay N., 29, criminal trespass

Ramsey, Brian, 41, driving while intoxicated

Agular, Rogelio R., 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Jan. 10

Beltran, Ruth A., 48, criminal trespass

Hingano, Kevin W., 34, aggravated assault – date/family/household member; interfere with emergency request for assistance

Covarrubias, Alex, 30, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

Mejorado, Michael, 30, driving while intoxicated - 3rd

Garrett, Donna, 42, assault causing bodily injury

Lopez, Derik E., 17, forgery government/national institute

Gaber, Kallista, 19, assault causing bodily injury

De Leon, Jerry, 43, assault causing bodily injury; no driver's license (three counts); fail to yield row-private drive; no liability insurance (two counts); fail to appear

Martinez, Santiaga, 36, manufacture/deliver a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; fail to ID fugitive intent

— Compiled by Don Hullett