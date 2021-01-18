COVID-19 clinic hosted in Covenant Place of Waxahachie for residents, employees.

On Friday, Jan. 15, residents and employees of the Covenant Place of Waxahachie were given the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health.

Back in December, the partnership with CVS Health was discussed, and the company was set to give 74 vaccine doses to the facility through a vaccine clinic.

The clinic took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Friday. Jennifer Bosarge, executive director of the Covenant Place, was one of many to receive the vaccine.

“We’re excited. We’re hoping it opens up a lot of doors moving forward, to the residents and families, and we’re just keeping our residents safe. That’s been the goal through it all. We’re excited to just do our part," said Bosarge.

Employees and residents were given a chance to receive the vaccine through the clinic, with 48 residents and 20 employees signed up to obtain it, according to Bosarge.

"It is essential for workers. We all need to be here, and wanting to protect our residents is the number one goal. We want to make sure the staff is aware, so we educated them the best we could about it, and the residents have had a really good response to it," explained Bosarge.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, residents have had to visit with family in visiting rooms, taking precaution.

“We’re just really grateful for CVS, doing the vaccines for us, and we’re having a really good turnout today, and we’re hoping that the majority comes up the rest of the day, and then we’ll get our second dose in February.”

The clinic allowed one person in the room at a time for safety precautions.

Bosarge hopes that this vaccine will bring a sense of normality in the future.