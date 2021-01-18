Longtime Waxahachie city employee honored to serve on Cedar Hill school board

Daily Light report

Cedar Hill ISD Board Secretary Gayle Sims has served on the board of trustees since 2017, and she says that it was an easy choice to make.

“I did it for my love and belief in public education,” Sims said. “A quality education is what every child deserves to reach their dreams.”

According to a news release, school board trustees across the United States volunteer their time for the betterment of the community and are recognized for their efforts during School Board Appreciation Month.

Sims was elected to the CHISD Board of Trustees in 2017 and currently has the third-longest time on the board, after Board President Cheryl Wesley and Board Vice President Robert Riggs, both of whom were elected in 2015.

Sims is originally from Lawrence, Kansas, and she graduated from the University of Kansas in her hometown.

Sims and her husband, longtime Cedar Hill City Manager Alan Sims, who’s now on the Cedar Hill City Council, moved to Cedar Hill from Overland Park, Kansas, in 2000. Gayle Sims became the Director of Human Resources and Civil Service for the city of Waxahachie.

As a Cedar Hill citizen, she earned a Master’s Degree in Management from Dallas Baptist University, and in December 2016, she retired from the city of Waxahachie after 30 years in human resources.

Before serving on the board of trustees, Sims was part of the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) Board, serving as president and earlier, vice president of administration.