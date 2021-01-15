RMHCNTX scholarship applications open to high school seniors through April 1

Daily Light Report

DALLAS – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas (RMHCNTX) has announced the opening of applications for its Scholarship Program, granting more than $60,000 to 30 local high school seniors each year.

This scholarship was founded 1988, funded by North Texas McDonald’s owner/operators and donations from the community.

According to a news release, the annual scholarships recognize students for outstanding academic achievements and community involvement. Any student can apply regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or national origin.

To qualify for an RMHC Scholarship, students must:

- be a high school senior

- be younger than 21 years old

- be eligible to attend a two- or four- year college or university with a full course of study

- be a legal U.S. resident

- live in the geographic areas of the RMHC of Greater North Texas Chapter

- and submit a complete application and all required documentation by the deadline.

“As local business owners, it’s important we invest in the next generation of leaders in our communities,” said Cliff Johnson Sr., local McDonald’s owner/operator and chairman of the RMHCNTX Board. “We understand the importance of a college education, and the sky is the limit for these deserving students. Their futures are bight, and we can’t wait to see all they accomplish.”

Since the founding of the program, more than $2.5 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 1,536 North Texas high school seniors.

Applications must be submitted online by April 1. For more information and to apply, visit rmhcntx.org/scholarships.