Maypearl High School inducts its newest National Honor Society members

On Monday evening, Maypearl High School inducted 26 of its newest National Honor Society (NHS) members.

"Congratulations to the 2021 Maypearl High School National Honor Society inductees," stated a Facebook post.

The NHS applications were submitted from Dec. 7-11.

According to the NHS constitution, “Membership in the local chapter is an honor bestowed upon a student. Selection for membership is by a Faculty Council and is based on outstanding scholarship, character, leadership, and service. Once selected, members have the responsibility to continue to demonstrate these qualities.”

The NHS officers led the ceremony for the evening, with everyone in masks. The officers are Colt Frazier, President; Meagan Baggett, Vice President; Jake Frazier, Secretary; Brady Gann, Treasurer; and Aaron Jett, Historian.

Of the students inducted, 22 were present. Four students were unable to make the ceremony.

"Thank you for highlighting our students," stated Brittany Chadwick, M. Ed. counselor at Maypearl High School.