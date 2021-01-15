Martin Luther King Jr. Day will still be celebrated through the NAACP.

On Monday, the Waxahachie Branch NAACP 624 will host a Zoom meeting to commemorate the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for MLK day.

A Zoom meeting was decided on in precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is invited to attend the event, beginning at 1 p.m.

“We’re going to do an hour or so long event commemorating the life of Dr. King and his contribution to America. We just need to do something because we celebrate every year,” stated Betty Coleman, NAACP chapter president. “We recognize it’s a celebration, it’s a recognition, it’s a paying of homage for people that have laid down their lives for me and people of color and just people period to have a better life. I just think as long as someone is living, we outta say so. The branch thinks like that.”

Coleman gave a shout out to Kelly Anderson and Tasha Hudson for coordinating the event and making it happen.

“We are in tumultuous times. The minute you think you are so far removed that things can’t happen, and what we’re going through now is racism. The racial injustice has always stood at the forefront in times,” Coleman said. “In times like these, more than ever, we need to hold hands for the coalition that Dr. King died for and led in the fifties.”

The speaker set to lead the event is the Senior Pastor Justin Barker of the El Bethel Baptist Church. He "will be dealing with talking points that we’ve written out, as far as where we are now, looking at the time when Dr. King and the movement was going on, and civil rights emerged out of that. We’re asking about how the NAACP affected you over the years,” Coleman said.

Anyone may log in to Zoom with the meeting ID: 853 2611 9767 and the password provided: 660629.

Community members may direct additional questions to naacp6240@att.net .

“We hope to further that dream that Dr. King had, of all the people looking to one another as equal,” shared Coleman. "Everybody is welcomed to take part in this great event that Dr. King stood for. That his dream he stood for was inclusive of everybody, and the only way we're going to realize that dream is if start to live it and practice it."