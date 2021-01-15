The Girl Scout cookie season has returned. Here's how to buy your favorites.

Cookie season is back, kicking off on Friday, Jan. 15, as the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas will be selling their famous cookies through the end of February.

This year, the Girl Scouts have eight cookies for customers to choose from, according to the website. The cookie options are Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics.

Cadette Alexandra Massicci is excited to sell cookies for her seventh year. “I just wanna say how much I love cookies. I like showing my signs and giving a smiling face, which will be under a mask, but it will be a great big smiling face under that mask,” she shared.

As a Girl Scout, Massicci loves to make up Girl Scout tunes to famous pop songs. She gave an example, as she sang a rendition of Hollaback girl by Gwen Stefani over the phone.

This year, the cookies are being sold for $5 a box.

Massicci shared about her favorite cookie to help newcomers in choosing a cookie box to purchase. “Oh definitely Samoas. It used to be Thin Mints, but then my mom was like, just try it cause that’s her favorite cookie, and I fell in love with it so much. I love the coconut and chocolate combination,” said Massicci.

As things continue to look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Massicci shared her biggest challenge in the organization for the 2021 year: “We started cookies early in December, and most of that was online, through digital cookie. ... It’s also hard putting that out there. We’ve been posting on Facebook, ‘Hey visit my digital cookie site,’ but it’s so much easier to put it in person and like sing a little song to get them to come to your table,” she said.

Last year, Massicci sold 1,207 packages of cookies. This year, she is hoping to sell 1,600. The most she has sold in previous years was 2,020 boxes.

As the cookie season returns, there are various ways customers can buy cookies. Although they will be sold in booths outside of certain locations, customers can obtain their favorite cookies through alternative options.

“If people know a registered Girl Scout, they have access to our digital cookie platform and go to her, and she can send them her link, and they can ask for girl delivery or they can have it ordered and brought to them home just by delivery and never even have to connect with someone,” shared Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. “If they don’t know a Girl Scout, they can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org and they can find a girl scout that way. Again this year, even with COVID, we will have Girl Scout cookie booths. Our partners at Walmart and Kroger and many other organizations are allowing our Girl Scouts to safely mask and socially distance host cookie booths.”

In addition, this year the organization has a partnership with autonomous driving technology company Waymo to transport Girl Scout cookies throughout the metroplex. The Girl Scouts are also collaborating with Grubhub, giving customers an additional way to receive contact-free orders in select areas.

The cookie program is essential to the organization, as it funds and teaches the girls various skills.

“We know that our customers want cookies. Also, the Girl Scout cookie pays for so much of our programming ... The Girl Scout cookie makes sure that our council runs, and then the average Girl Scout troop gets back $1,500 every year to pay for their program activities and registration. The Girl Scout cookie program is essential,” stated Bartkowski.

The Girl Scouts program is made up of girls who are as young as 5 who are learning and guiding their entrepreneurial spirits.

“The Girl Scout cookie program is probably the best example of the Girl Scout leadership experience. Our girls are entrepreneurs. They have a business that they’re responsible for, they’ve learned to do goal setting, they learn financial management, they learn customer service, they learn how to not take no for an answer, they learn how to make the ask,” said Bartkowski. “These are skills that we want our future employees to have, we want our future entrepreneurs to have, and it turns out that girls have an entrepreneurial mindset.”

To learn more about the cookie program or about the GSNETX, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html .