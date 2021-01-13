Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3
Dec. 28
Wood, Dustin A., 37, forgery government/national INST/MON
Davis, Trevor M., 24, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Yates, Steven A., 56, driving while intoxicated/open
Fairchild, Ann M., 29, driving while intoxicated
Barrera, Garrett S., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving while license is invalid
Romero, Angel C., 40, criminal trespass
Davis, Angela D., 38, unlicensed carrying weapon
Heard, Jourdan D., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions
Dec. 29
Romero, Angel C., 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd; ICE detainer
Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions
Mosley, Darrell W., 58, parole violation - driving while intoxicated 3rd; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction
Redd, Franklin, 59, assault Class C; no charge
Ramos, Wilfredo, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Oluwadare, Adeniyi, 42, driving while intoxicated
Shalby, Obay N., 29, assault causing bodily injury
Rodriguez, Deborah, 60, assault causing bodily injury (two counts)
Perry, Shantannica, 28, organized retail theft greater than $2,500
Jones, Jammie D., 30, driving while intoxicated
Huerta, Abel, 49, parole violation
Dec. 30
Lebeau, Savannah, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Gutirrez, Pete C., 51, assault causing bodily injury
Chandler, Michael, 42, evading arrest/detention; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Diaz, Edgar, 21, no valid drivers license (two counts)
Copeland, Tanner D., 25, public intoxication; resist arrest, search or transport
Shelby, Joshua, 31, assault Class C – family violence
Strunk, Joseph, 34, public intoxication
Arredondo, Robert, 64, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Arredondo, Miguel, 70, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Brown, Vicki, 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Gonzales, Jeffery, 46, driving while intoxicated 3rd
Trammell, Darryn E., 44, driving while intoxicated
Reyna, Joshua A., 21, assault Class C
Dec. 31
Mendez, Samantha A., 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Garcia, Eduardo B., 36, no driver's license; traffic offense Class C (two counts); ICE
detainer
Ramirez, Christian, 24, burglary of habitation
Brandes, Kimberly, 52, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request of assistance
Hutchinson, Barbara, 66, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Tutton, Mark, 40, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction
Jan. 1
Stout, Brandon, 32, parole violation – unlicensed carrying weapon; parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; speeding in a school zone; no proof of financial responsibility; driving while license invalid; burglary of habitation intend other; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (four counts)
Williams, Larry O., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Perry, Baron, 28, unlicensed carrying weapon; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of vehicle; fail to ID fugitive intent; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; fraud use/possess identifying; robbery; forgery Class C; aggravated robbery; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Jackson, Larry L., 22, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon
Perez, Jose J., 46, assault causing bodily injury
Johnson, Christina, 31, prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts); burglary of vehicles
Harman, Gregg, 37, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint
Green, Dylan, 23, public intoxication
Wright, Kemisha D., 42, burglary of habitation
Brumley, James, 22, fraud possess/use credit or debit
Brown, Deshawn W., 29, criminal trespass
Cavazos, Clairat Y., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Nelson, Daniel V., 30, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Jan. 2
Hardaway, Joseph A., 29, assault Class C
Woodson, Fard K., 29, driving while intoxicated
Warmack, Jeffery, 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd; unsafe speed
Merlan, Pedro, 25, parole violation - manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Jewett, Samantha, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Shifflette, Justin, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; parole violation – fraud use/possess identifying
Garcia, Noelia E., 18, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I
Ortiz, Christian, 20, reckless driving
Jefferson, Tevin M., 24, assault causing bodily injury
Jan. 3
Horn, William C., 39, fraud destroy removal concealment; driving while license invalid
Perry, Dontriel A., 22, capital murder of multiple people
Johnson, Cassey L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Arroyo, Deigo M., 26, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500
Lee, Thomas J., 58, burglary of building
Garza, Noe, 38, theft Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Castro, Andy R., 28, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams
Eyssallenne, Chris, 32, assault causing bodily injury
Barnum, Cody W., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Harding, Brett C., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying handgun license holder
— Compiled by Don Hullett