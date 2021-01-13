Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Waxahachie Daily Light

Dec. 28

Wood, Dustin A., 37, forgery government/national INST/MON

Davis, Trevor M., 24, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Yates, Steven A., 56, driving while intoxicated/open

Fairchild, Ann M., 29, driving while intoxicated

Barrera, Garrett S., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving while license is invalid

Romero, Angel C., 40, criminal trespass

Davis, Angela D., 38, unlicensed carrying weapon

Heard, Jourdan D., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

Dec. 29

Romero, Angel C., 40, driving while intoxicated 3rd; ICE detainer

Williamson, Jared, 36, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions

Mosley, Darrell W., 58, parole violation - driving while intoxicated 3rd; driving while license is invalid with previous conviction

Redd, Franklin, 59, assault Class C; no charge

Ramos, Wilfredo, 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Oluwadare, Adeniyi, 42, driving while intoxicated

Shalby, Obay N., 29, assault causing bodily injury

Rodriguez, Deborah, 60, assault causing bodily injury (two counts)

Perry, Shantannica, 28, organized retail theft greater than $2,500

Jones, Jammie D., 30, driving while intoxicated

Huerta, Abel, 49, parole violation

Dec. 30

Lebeau, Savannah, 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Gutirrez, Pete C., 51, assault causing bodily injury

Chandler, Michael, 42, evading arrest/detention; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Diaz, Edgar, 21, no valid drivers license (two counts)

Copeland, Tanner D., 25, public intoxication; resist arrest, search or transport

Shelby, Joshua, 31, assault Class C – family violence

Strunk, Joseph, 34, public intoxication

Arredondo, Robert, 64, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Arredondo, Miguel, 70, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Brown, Vicki, 58, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Gonzales, Jeffery, 46, driving while intoxicated 3rd

Trammell, Darryn E., 44, driving while intoxicated

Reyna, Joshua A., 21, assault Class C

Dec. 31

Mendez, Samantha A., 28, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Garcia, Eduardo B., 36, no driver's license; traffic offense Class C (two counts); ICE

detainer

Ramirez, Christian, 24, burglary of habitation

Brandes, Kimberly, 52, assault causing bodily injury; interfere with emergency request of assistance

Hutchinson, Barbara, 66, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Tutton, Mark, 40, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction

Jan. 1

Stout, Brandon, 32, parole violation – unlicensed carrying weapon; parole violation – possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; speeding in a school zone; no proof of financial responsibility; driving while license invalid; burglary of habitation intend other; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (four counts)

Williams, Larry O., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Perry, Baron, 28, unlicensed carrying weapon; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of vehicle; fail to ID fugitive intent; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; fraud use/possess identifying; robbery; forgery Class C; aggravated robbery; fail to ID fugitive intent; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Jackson, Larry L., 22, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unauthorized use of vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon

Perez, Jose J., 46, assault causing bodily injury

Johnson, Christina, 31, prohibited substance/item in correctional / civic facility; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500 (two counts); burglary of vehicles

Harman, Gregg, 37, assault causing bodily injury; unlawful restraint

Green, Dylan, 23, public intoxication

Wright, Kemisha D., 42, burglary of habitation

Brumley, James, 22, fraud possess/use credit or debit

Brown, Deshawn W., 29, criminal trespass

Cavazos, Clairat Y., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Nelson, Daniel V., 30, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Jan. 2

Hardaway, Joseph A., 29, assault Class C

Woodson, Fard K., 29, driving while intoxicated

Warmack, Jeffery, 52, driving while intoxicated - 3rd; unsafe speed

Merlan, Pedro, 25, parole violation - manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Jewett, Samantha, 29, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Shifflette, Justin, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; parole violation – fraud use/possess identifying

Garcia, Noelia E., 18, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I

Ortiz, Christian, 20, reckless driving

Jefferson, Tevin M., 24, assault causing bodily injury

Jan. 3

Horn, William C., 39, fraud destroy removal concealment; driving while license invalid

Perry, Dontriel A., 22, capital murder of multiple people

Johnson, Cassey L., 33, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Arroyo, Deigo M., 26, criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500

Lee, Thomas J., 58, burglary of building

Garza, Noe, 38, theft Class C; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Castro, Andy R., 28, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 200 grams but less than 400 grams

Eyssallenne, Chris, 32, assault causing bodily injury

Barnum, Cody W., 26, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Harding, Brett C., 37, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying handgun license holder

— Compiled by Don Hullett