SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Snowfall covered the city of Waxahachie.

Kenya Menjivar
Waxahachie Daily Light

On Sunday, many Texans in the northeast area received a "white Christmas" a few weeks late but accepted the surprise with blissful joy. Ellis County residents were one of the many counties that enjoyed the January surprise.

Two few weeks earlier, the forecast was set to snow in the county on New Year's Eve, but that storm quickly turned into pouring rain.

Waxahachie residents shared pictures and videos of their snowy views and creative snowmen over social media on Sunday.

Resident Terry Hill tested out her drone for the first time and flew it over the snow-filled roof of the Waxahachie courthouse.

The Waxahachie courthouse is seen covered with snow, as the buildings around it follow, looking a bit like a winter wonderland.

“Yeah at the time, it was really coming down. It pretty much snowed all day long. The heaviest was during that 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time. This was the first time flying my drone in the snow, and I did have fun doing it,” said Hill.

Although Hill didn’t go out and play in the snow, she enjoyed the change in scenery.

The Gingerbread House in Waxahachie has a little extra frosting following Sunday’s snowfall. Ellis County received about two inches of snow on average, with more in isolated areas. By Tuesday afternoon, the snow was but a pleasant memory as high temperatures rose into the 50s.

“My favorite thing was seeing how beautiful our little city looked with the snow,” shared Hill.

A mom and her child enjoy the snow in Waxahachie’s Getzendaner Park. The wintry precipitation brought out folks of all ages to build snowmen, make snow angels or just enjoy the beauty. It was the first significant accumulating snowfall in North Texas in about six years, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowfall lasted all day, causing WISD to delay its school time on Monday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Waxahachie ISD has decided to delay the start of school on Jan. 11, 2021, by two hours. This means elementary schools will begin the day at 9:40 a.m. and secondary campuses will begin the day at 10:25 a.m. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay. School will end at the normal time tomorrow," stated Waxahachie ISD on Sunday evening.

The white snow sticks to the ground, as it falls heavily around the American Flag.