Snowfall covered the city of Waxahachie.

On Sunday, many Texans in the northeast area received a "white Christmas" a few weeks late but accepted the surprise with blissful joy. Ellis County residents were one of the many counties that enjoyed the January surprise.

Two few weeks earlier, the forecast was set to snow in the county on New Year's Eve, but that storm quickly turned into pouring rain.

Waxahachie residents shared pictures and videos of their snowy views and creative snowmen over social media on Sunday.

Resident Terry Hill tested out her drone for the first time and flew it over the snow-filled roof of the Waxahachie courthouse.

“Yeah at the time, it was really coming down. It pretty much snowed all day long. The heaviest was during that 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time. This was the first time flying my drone in the snow, and I did have fun doing it,” said Hill.

Although Hill didn’t go out and play in the snow, she enjoyed the change in scenery.

“My favorite thing was seeing how beautiful our little city looked with the snow,” shared Hill.

The snowfall lasted all day, causing WISD to delay its school time on Monday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Waxahachie ISD has decided to delay the start of school on Jan. 11, 2021, by two hours. This means elementary schools will begin the day at 9:40 a.m. and secondary campuses will begin the day at 10:25 a.m. Buses will also run on a two-hour delay. School will end at the normal time tomorrow," stated Waxahachie ISD on Sunday evening.