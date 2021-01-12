ESL classes underway at Waxahachie Bible Church

By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Waxahachie Bible Church (WBC) is proud to announce another session of “English as a second language” at their local facilities located at 621 North Grand Avenue. The 4-level course resumes this week, Tuesday, Jan. 12, and all classes take place every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which will run through the month of April.

There are four different Spanish instructors, with WBC’s Hispanic Pastor Manuel Martinez overseeing the groups.

This important ministry is in place to assist the Spanish-speaking citizens in the local community of Waxahachie and the surrounding cities of Ellis County. In addition, an English-to-Spanish class is offered simultaneously. For more information or to sign up, please contact Rebecca at the church – phone number is 214-518-4825.

Childcare is also provided free and there is no charge for the ESL classes. The only cost is the required text book.