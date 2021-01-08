SAGU holds two in-person ceremonies for fall 2020 graduates, for a total of 213 degrees.

On Dec. 4, Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) fall graduates were able to walk the stage, after the first virtual commencement was held back in May 2020.

"This year will be a little different because we'll be conducting two ceremonies," stated the SAGU Facebook page. The graduate ceremony was held at 3 p.m., and the undergraduate ceremony was held at 6 p.m. The ceremonies were broadcast live for graduates and their families.

A total of 213 degrees were earned for the 2020 fall semester by 147 graduates.

Of these 213 degrees, 61 students earned Associate's degrees, 96 earned Bachelor’s degrees, 33 earned Master’s degrees and three earned Doctor of Ministry degrees.

"I am so proud of our 2020 graduates for their diligence during such a difficult time in our nation and across the globe," said Dr. Kermit Bridges, SAGU president. "These graduates relentlessly pushed through barriers and challenges – many of which I and many members of my generation never had to face. In the midst of a global pandemic, they persevered – just as they will persevere in life after graduation. The best is yet to come for the graduating class of 2020.”

Below are the the 147 total graduates in the fall semester from each college: