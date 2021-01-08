Waxahachie Toastmasters will hold a meeting for new members

The Waxahachie Toastmasters club will host a meeting for potential new members on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.

According to Brandi Deere, vice president of the Toastmasters, the Waxahachie Toastmasters club chartered in August 2003. Deere joined the club in October 2018 and has served in the positions of Club President, Vice President of Education as well as Vice President of Public Relations.

"Toastmasters has increased the effectiveness of my communication skills. I directly attribute obtaining my current job to Toastmasters as the unrehearsed speaking segment, that is part of every club meeting, directly prepared me to confidently tackle the spontaneous questions that came up during that interview. The interviewer even complemented me on the strength of my communication skills," said Deere.

The club can help improve public speaking, leadership skills and interpersonal skills.

The meeting on Tuesday will consist of four parts, and Deere will go in depth for newcomers. "The first section of the meeting is prepared speeches. The second section of the meeting is unrehearsed speaking where members, as well as guests, can participate in speaking on a topic that they have not had the opportunity to review ahead of time," he said. "The third segment is evaluations where speakers are given real time feedback on where they did well, as well as the opportunities for growth. The fourth and final section of the meeting is an opportunity for guests to learn more about the benefits of Toastmasters, as well as more about the club."

The meeting will be a virtual open house. This club is open to all residents of Ellis County.

For a Zoom link, email WaxahachieToastmasters@gmail.com or visit www.Bit.Ly/OpenHouseJanuary2021 .