WISD Board of Trustees to discuss district growth on Wednesday.

The Waxahachie Independent School District Board of Trustees will hold a board workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 6, planning to discuss district growth.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m., with attendees practicing social distancing. According to the agenda, "all seating will be spaced six feet apart and only limited seating will be available in the Boardroom. Additional space will be provided within the administration building to allow members of the public to view the meeting via live stream."

The meeting will begin with an open forum. Despite limited seating, the public is still invited to participate in the meeting. Members of the public who wish to make a comment will be allowed to do so with an Open Forum Participation Card that must be filled out prior to the beginning of the meeting in accordance with board policy. Individuals wishing to address the board will be called one at a time.

After the open forum, the board will then discuss district growth, viewing the demographic report for the district.

The community may view the live stream at https://www.youtube.com/waxahachieisd. The meeting will take place at the Waxahachie ISD Administration Building, on 411 N Gibson St.

The regular monthly Board of Trustees meeting will resume on Jan. 11, the second Monday of the month. The calendar containing date and meeting information can be accessed at https://www.wisd.org/apps/pages/BoardMeetingInfo .