Ellis County Master Gardener Association (ECMGA) to award $3,000 in scholarships.

Daily Light Report

Since 2003, the Ellis County Master Gardener Association (ECMGA) has offered college scholarships to graduating high school seniors residing in Ellis County. Applications are now available for seniors graduating in 2021.

"We wanted to provide opportunities to these students that chose college studies in horticulture and/or life sciences disciplines," stated a news release.

Since its creation, the association has aided 46 graduating high school students with college scholarships totaling $90,100.

According to the release, "To qualify, the applicant must be a 2021 graduating high school senior residing in Ellis County from an Ellis County High School, Ellis County Charter High School or Ellis County Home School Program. The applicant must have an elected academic major in a horticulture/life sciences - related field that includes, but is not limited to horticulture, agriculture, environmental science, forestry, botany, biology (e.g.: plant genetics, plant physiology), landscape design or entomology. Other horticulture/life sciences - related fields of studies are delineated in the scholarship application package available on the ECMGA website."

Applicants must be able to provide proof of acceptance at an accredited institution of higher education.

Additionally, this year ECMGA has decided to allow former scholarship awardees currently enrolled in horticulture programs/life sciences degree plans to again apply for a scholarship to continue their college/university studies.

The ECMGA college scholarships awarded to qualifying students in 2021 will be up to $3,000. Students applying for the ECMGA College Scholarship are invited to visit www.ecmga.com to download the application package found under the “Scholarship” tab.

All scholarship applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. March 15.

The completed application may be submitted by registered mail (return receipt requested) or in person to the Texas AgriLife Extension Service office, located at 701 South I-35, Suite 3, Waxahachie, TX 75165.

For additional information, students may call (972) 825-5175 (Ellis County AgriLife Extension Office) or George Cole, chairman of the ECMGA 2021 College Scholarship Program, at (972) 937-2440 or mailto:georgedciii@att.net.