Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 21-27

Waxahachie Daily Light

Dec. 21

Richardson, Karl, 23, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; false drug test falsification

Holbrooks, Chase, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle

Lucio, Santana, 23, violate bond – protective order; evading arrest or detention

McEntire, James F., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Stewart, Anaiyah I., 18, assault peace officer/judge; resist arrest, search or transport

Garcia, Jestina, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams

Hunter, Jamar T., 32, burglary of building (two counts)

Coleman, Amanda L., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Cooks, Justin L., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

Oehler, Robert S., 38, assault INT/reckless impede breath/circulation

Dec. 22

Hobart, Caleb P., 36, traffic offense Class C (two counts); liquor violation Class C (two counts)

Lopez, Francis S., 29, assault causing bodily injury

Contreras, Adalber, 39, assault family/household member

Fish, Richard A., 46, burglary of habitation; assault family/household member impede

Royal, Brittaney V., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Robinson, Devonte, 22, criminal trespass

Henderson, Christopher, 28, forgery of a financial instrument

Gonzalez, Yasel V., 31, fraud possession/use credit or debit

Robles, Steven A., 26, assault causing bodily injury

Nielsen, Trevor J., 19, delivery marijuana less than a quarter of an ounce remuneration; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Dec. 23

Palomino, Javier R., 58, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; ICE detainer

Johnson, Daniel L., 34, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds

Sinishtaj, Kristop, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a dangerous drug

Jantzen, Chance W., 49, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Sayed, Hasan J., 45, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Sanders, Conner B., 22, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Harris, Correy D., 23, unlicensed carrying weapon

Eyssallenne, Chris, 32, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions

McCrary, Crystal M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent; fraud use/possess Identifying INF; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Moses, Batson A., 20, unlicensed carrying weapon

Flores, Ruben, 17, burglary of vehicles

Goleman, Jacky C., 44, parole violation

Dec. 24

Hudson, Sedric, 48, assault causing bodily injury

Diaz, Cristian X., 20, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Robinson, Brandon, 32, driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Madrid, Jesus I., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

Webb, Cheyenne, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility

Lizardi, Marco, 24, tamper / fabricate physical evidence W/I; ICE detainer

Mancera, Francisco, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Uribe, Raul, 39, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Gonzalez, Jacinto, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Santini, Melanie M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent

Martinez, Juan R., 34, criminal trespass; ICE detainer

Zungia, Juan R., 50, resist arrest, search or transport

Barrick, Paul W., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd

Boyd, Cheyenne, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Dec. 25

Aguilar, Rogelio R., 30, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Morales, Alexis, 29, driving while intoxicated

Connolly, Robert D., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; criminal trespass

Burgess, Karissa C., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

Boudreau, Donna J., 52, assault causing bodily injury; bond violation – protective order

Money, Sasha N., 33, contempt of court – disobedience

Dec. 26

Dyke, Nathan D., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

Ashley, Jeramy D., 34, parole violation

Simpson, Atticus, 33, driving while intoxicated

Gorrell, Richard V., 60, assault causing bodily injury; assault Class C – family violence; assault Class C- family violence

Morris, Isaiah M., 25, driving while intoxicated - BAC

Goolsby, James, 22, assault Class C – family violence; aggravated assault date / family / household member; fail to ID fugitive intent; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; parole violation

Netherland, Breann, 24, assault Class C – family violence; traffic offense Class C (two counts)

Leal, James, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Dec. 27

Tucker, Ryder R., 20, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance 3 / 4 less than 28 grams

Durham, Desmond D., 37, driving while intoxicated – 2nd

Hayes, Justin J., 29, disorderly conduct

Green, Franklin W., 37, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; expired registration; failure to appear

Littlejohn, Karen, 52, parole violation; theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction

Williams, Boyd H., 30, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; driving while license invalid; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)

— Compiled by Don Hullett