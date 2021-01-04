Ellis County Crime Blotter for the week of Dec. 21-27
Dec. 21
Richardson, Karl, 23, tamper/fabricate physical evidence W/I; false drug test falsification
Holbrooks, Chase, 19, unauthorized use of vehicle
Lucio, Santana, 23, violate bond – protective order; evading arrest or detention
McEntire, James F., 39, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Stewart, Anaiyah I., 18, assault peace officer/judge; resist arrest, search or transport
Garcia, Jestina, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams
Hunter, Jamar T., 32, burglary of building (two counts)
Coleman, Amanda L., 35, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Cooks, Justin L., 33, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
Oehler, Robert S., 38, assault INT/reckless impede breath/circulation
Dec. 22
Hobart, Caleb P., 36, traffic offense Class C (two counts); liquor violation Class C (two counts)
Lopez, Francis S., 29, assault causing bodily injury
Contreras, Adalber, 39, assault family/household member
Fish, Richard A., 46, burglary of habitation; assault family/household member impede
Royal, Brittaney V., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Robinson, Devonte, 22, criminal trespass
Henderson, Christopher, 28, forgery of a financial instrument
Gonzalez, Yasel V., 31, fraud possession/use credit or debit
Robles, Steven A., 26, assault causing bodily injury
Nielsen, Trevor J., 19, delivery marijuana less than a quarter of an ounce remuneration; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Dec. 23
Palomino, Javier R., 58, driving while intoxicated – 3rd; ICE detainer
Johnson, Daniel L., 34, possession of marijuana greater than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds
Sinishtaj, Kristop, 31, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a dangerous drug
Jantzen, Chance W., 49, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Sayed, Hasan J., 45, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Sanders, Conner B., 22, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Harris, Correy D., 23, unlicensed carrying weapon
Eyssallenne, Chris, 32, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions
McCrary, Crystal M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent; fraud use/possess Identifying INF; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Moses, Batson A., 20, unlicensed carrying weapon
Flores, Ruben, 17, burglary of vehicles
Goleman, Jacky C., 44, parole violation
Dec. 24
Hudson, Sedric, 48, assault causing bodily injury
Diaz, Cristian X., 20, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000
Robinson, Brandon, 32, driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Madrid, Jesus I., 20, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams
Webb, Cheyenne, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility
Lizardi, Marco, 24, tamper / fabricate physical evidence W/I; ICE detainer
Mancera, Francisco, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Uribe, Raul, 39, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Gonzalez, Jacinto, 22, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Santini, Melanie M., 32, fail to ID fugitive intent
Martinez, Juan R., 34, criminal trespass; ICE detainer
Zungia, Juan R., 50, resist arrest, search or transport
Barrick, Paul W., 30, driving while intoxicated - 2nd
Boyd, Cheyenne, 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Dec. 25
Aguilar, Rogelio R., 30, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Morales, Alexis, 29, driving while intoxicated
Connolly, Robert D., 35, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; criminal trespass
Burgess, Karissa C., 24, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
Boudreau, Donna J., 52, assault causing bodily injury; bond violation – protective order
Money, Sasha N., 33, contempt of court – disobedience
Dec. 26
Dyke, Nathan D., 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams
Ashley, Jeramy D., 34, parole violation
Simpson, Atticus, 33, driving while intoxicated
Gorrell, Richard V., 60, assault causing bodily injury; assault Class C – family violence; assault Class C- family violence
Morris, Isaiah M., 25, driving while intoxicated - BAC
Goolsby, James, 22, assault Class C – family violence; aggravated assault date / family / household member; fail to ID fugitive intent; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; parole violation
Netherland, Breann, 24, assault Class C – family violence; traffic offense Class C (two counts)
Leal, James, 36, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram
Dec. 27
Tucker, Ryder R., 20, manufacture/deliver of a controlled substance 3 / 4 less than 28 grams
Durham, Desmond D., 37, driving while intoxicated – 2nd
Hayes, Justin J., 29, disorderly conduct
Green, Franklin W., 37, driving while intoxicated – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams; expired registration; failure to appear
Littlejohn, Karen, 52, parole violation; theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction
Williams, Boyd H., 30, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; driving while license invalid; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility (two counts)
