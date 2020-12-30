Waxahachie Fire Dept. mourns Lancaster firefighter who lost his battle with cancer.

Neighboring Lancaster firefighter Brandon Peterson lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday morning, and the Waxahachie Fire Department has asked for prayers in support of his family.

Peterson was set to return to Dallas on Christmas Day, after spending time in Disney World with his family.

“We ask this Christmas Eve that you remember Lancaster Fire Fighter Brandon Peterson and his family in your prayers. Brandon has been battling an aggressive type of cancer and wanted to spend a few days at Disney World with his family,” the Waxahachie Fire Department said in an earlier statement. “They were scheduled to return today and unfortunately Brandon had to be taken to the hospital and is in ICU in Orlando. His wife and 2 young daughters along with other family returned home and his father Eric is staying with him. Please pray for Brandon’s health and for God to surround the entire family with His love.”

A few days after his admission to the ICU, Peterson died unexpectedly.

“Brandon Peterson our brother lost his battle with cancer this morning unexpectedly. Brandon and his family are still in Florida trying to navigate coming home so we can celebrate his life. Please say a prayer for his family as they navigate these difficult times. Brandon Peterson Rest In Peace brother we will take it from here. Know we will watch over your girls like they are our own,” said the Waxahachie Fire Department.

A GoFundMe page was created to help pay for Peterson’s flight home. Now, the GoFundMe will be used to get Peterson home and laid to rest. In early October, the Waxahachie Fire Department sold shirts in support of Peterson and his family.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and has been praying for Brandon and his family. ... We will continue to support his family as they bring Brandon home and in the coming days and months ahead. All the donations made will be given to his family to help with the cost of getting him home and laying him to rest,” shared the Lancaster Police Department.

The GoFundMe was set with a goal of $20,000 and has been surpassed by more than $6,000 as of Wednesday morning.

To access the GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/37ZulZE .