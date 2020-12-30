Waxahachie Police Department helps raise funds for Testicular Cancer Foundation

The Waxahachie Police Department held a raffle in support of the Testicular Cancer Foundation Awareness fundraiser, after having to cancel their rowing event due to the ongoing pandemic.

The raffle began on Monday, Dec. 28, and ended on Thursday Dec. 31.

“We got involved with testicular cancer awareness because I am a survivor. We have been involved with raising awareness for the foundation for the last six years,” shared Waxahachie Police Officer James Taylor.

This year’s goal was to raise $25,000.

Tickets were sold for $25 apiece, with a hat or shirt gifted for entering. Any additional tickets purchased were $10 each.

The grand prize is a 36 inch Fire Disk Grill with utensils valued at more than $400, with the winner to be announced on Facebook live at noon on New Year’s Eve.

The foundation the police department is supporting is the Testicular Cancer Foundation. According to their website, https://testicularcancer.org/ , the foundation "provides education and support to young adult males to raise awareness about testicular cancer, the most commonly diagnosed cancer among males ages 15 – 34."