Daily Light Report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Jan. 12, 2021, due to COVID-19.

For membership information, contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana, (903) 874-3092; in Ennis, (214) 949-6197; in Waxahachie, (469) 552-6649; in Red Oak, (412) 722-6307; and in Midlothian, (972) 268-5793.