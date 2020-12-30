Manna House will publish a cookbook with community family recipes come 2021

Manna House in Midlothian is currently accepting family-inspired recipes from community members to publish in a cookbook come 2021.

Manna House is a community outreach organization that provides food and financial assistance in Ellis County.

“In tandem with our inaugural Signature Dish event taking place April 18, 2021, Manna House is publishing a cookbook complete with our community’s favorite and family-inspired recipes. Whether it’s a creamy casserole that has brought comfort to your family for generations, or an eclectic Dulce de Leche torte you whip up when you want to impress the in-laws, we want to see and share your culinary creations,” states the Manna House website.

Anyone in the Ellis County community is welcome to submit an entry until the deadline on Jan. 15.

“Be part of something uplifting (and delicious) this holiday season by submitting your favorite family recipe to the Manna House Signature Dish Cookbook!,” states the Manna House Facebook page.

To submit an entry, community members can go to mannahousesignaturedish.com/cookbook/ and submit a form.

The form must include the ingredients utilized, along with instructions. A picture of the dish must also be included, along with a picture of your family.

Manna House officials will choose their favorite submissions and publish them into their Signature Dish Cookbook, which will be available for purchase both online and at their upcoming Signature Dish Event.