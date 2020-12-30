Focused Care will distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to all of their facilities.

Throughout the last few weeks, COVID-19 vaccinations have been distributed to various Texas hospitals. Focused Care of Waxahachie has hopped on the bandwagon and said it will hold vaccination clinics at its long-term care community.

According to a news release, “The vaccination, provided by PharmScript, will be administered to all residents and team members who elect to receive the shot. PharmScript will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11.”

Focused Care of Waxahachie is part of 31 Focused Post Acute Care Partners (FPACP) long-term care communities to offer vaccine clinics in the coming days. The facility takes care of those in need of short and long-term care, used for short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and post-operative recovery.

"It’s too early to get a count at Focused Care of Waxahachie, but apparently, there has been a good turnout," shared Rebecca Reid, communications support to Focused Post Acute Care Partners.

Focused Care will also be holding vaccination clinics at their additional locations.

The numbers for the other Focused Care communities that conducted clinics before Dec. 30 have been provided. Below are the numbers for three facilities:

Focused Care of Gilmer: 27 residents and 11 team members

Focused Care at Clarksville: 30 residents and 30 team members

Focused Care at Mount Pleasant: 20 residents and 15 team members

“PharmScript will schedule three total clinics at each community, 21 days apart since the Pfizer vaccine is to be given 21 days apart,” said Reid. "Clinic 2 will be for those that received their first dose on the first clinic to receive their second dose, and for anyone wanting to have their first dose. Clinic 3 will be only for those that received their first dose on Clinic 2 to receive their second dose."

PharmScript is following directions from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). No guidance past this vaccination schedule of three clinics has been provided yet.

“We are heartened to offer the vaccine to our residents and team members and realize that for many this opportunity is a long time coming,” said Mark McKenzie, founder and president of FPACP. “This year has been beyond challenging for all of us, and it is my hope that a restoration of health and peace of mind will be a hallmark for the coming New Year.”