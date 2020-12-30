Ellis County Art Association waves goodbye to a few members, welcomes new leader.

The Ellis County Art Association said goodbye to a few board members and welcomed new association and gallery President Dave McSpadden at the Board of Directors meeting on Monday.

“The changing of the guard ... at tonight’s Board of Directors meeting, we honor several outgoing members. Tina Bohlman, Shawn Davis and Jana Jennings say goodbye to their directorships on the board,” shared the Ellis County Art Association Facebook page. “We thank them all so much from our hearts for their extraordinary work.”

The baton was passed figuratively from Bohlman to McSpadden, but physically, a gavel was passed from the outgoing president to the new president.

“Outgoing President Tina Bohlman received her Certificate of Appreciation; she has dedicated 15 plus years of her life to this association and has been irreplaceable. We honor you Tina and wish you the best on all your new adventures,” said the Ellis County Art Association.

McSpadden will assume his new position on Jan. 1, 2021.

As the 2020 year comes to an end, the association already has their first art demonstration planned for the first Monday of the year.

On Jan. 4, their demonstration artist will be Hannah Tyler, owner of the Sly Cat Gallery and frame shop in Cedar Hill. Taylor will demonstrate at the first monthly meeting.

“She is a Cedar Hill based visual artist, (who) earned her B.F.A. degree in studio art from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, in 2014. A large portion of her artwork focuses on the delicate balance between life and death and the human aversion to seeing simple but necessary truths,” shared the association’s website. “Hannah will be bringing in a variety of skulls and shadow boxes to show how to create depth on a two- dimensional surface.”

Members are welcomed to participate. The association states to bring your favorite (simple) drawing or painting medium and surface along to make a small work.

For more information on this event, visit http://www.elliscountyart.net/ .