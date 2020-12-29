The Waxahachie Project was able to help the community throughout December.

As the holiday season comes to an end, the Waxahachie Project shared a few ways local organizations have partnered to help the community.

“This holiday season, a lot of our allies partnered with various nonprofits and churches and made an impact in our community,” shared Crystal Gaither with the Waxahachie Project.

On Dec. 11, a steak dinner was served by the 'Love Your Neighbor' task force, in appreciation for the city of Waxahachie’s Water & Utility department.

“When we asked the city who could use some love this holiday, we were told one of the most overlooked and under-appreciated teams was the water and utility department,” shared the 'Love Your Neighbor’ organization. “If you do happen to run into any of our Waxahachie water warriors, please give them a huge Texas sized thank you for all they do!”

Senior Pastor Bruce Zimmerman and Director of Administration Jim Markle, both from Waxahachie Bible Church, volunteered with 'Love Your Neighbor' to help with the outreach.

"It went great. We just met with them [city workers] and fed them a steak lunch for appreciation and all that they do for or us. We probably had five or six of our 'Love Your Neighbor' people there, and they came in three shifts of workers," shared Markle. "We fed them and thanked them. We had a speaker for just a minute, and that's all it was to it."

The outreach was held at the Waxahachie Senior Center with about 30 people fed, according to Markle.

Following the dinner outreach, the next day the Waxahachie Project served food to families.

"On Dec. 12, the project was invited to join the 12 Day of Christmas Servolution Blessing Giveaway at 1st Assembly and hand out food to over 200 families along side Pastor Carl and Outreach Pastor Heidi Dollar," shared Gaither.

Additionally, the Financial Literacy task force leader and chairman also shared financial literacy wisdom with the local Girl Scouts.

The Waxahachie Project began in 2015 as a vision to unite community leaders, business leaders, non-profits, churches and educational institutions to work for the good of the city of Waxahachie.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.thewaxahachieproject.org/

To learn more about 'Love Your Neighbor', visit https://www.facebook.com/Loveyourneighbor-107892354050913 .