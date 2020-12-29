North Texas may receive potential snow to end the 2020 year.

With the year 2020 coming to an end, folks in the North Texas area could see a snowy surprise on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Although the snowy forecast is yet uncertain, the North Texas region might receive a potential mix of rain and snow on Wednesday night, according to meteorologists.

"A dynamic storm system will arrive midweek. It'll bring chances for a couple strong or severe storms in Central Texas on Wednesday, followed by a chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Keep an eye on the forecast as we iron out the details," shared the US National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas.

Along with DFW meteorologists, Ellis County Weather Informer Kevin Crouch has also shared detailed updates for this week’s forecast.

“Wednesday will be wet with showers and a few thunderstorms, and temperatures falling through the day. We'll be in the low 60's in the morning, but will be in the upper 40's most of the day once the front passes through. Southeast winds of 15-20 mph will swing around to the north in the morning, with gusts as high as 25 mph. With the arrival of any strong cold front in North Texas comes the question of severe weather. While it does appear a storm or two could become strong/severe with strong winds being the main threat, any severe weather threat looks to be focused to our south. Rain will continue Wednesday night with lows in the low 30's. Any freeze will be light and unlikely to cause travel impacts," shared Crouch.

"Thursday the rain will continue, but this time temps will be colder and we will see the back side of the low pressure system moving in. Exactly where it will travel is still uncertain - and that factor will determine much of what we actually see. For now, the forecast is for showers to continue with a rain/snow mix possible. Rain/snow mix will continue to be possible through early evening," said Crouch. "There are some sources on social media going for pretty hefty accumulations, but my primary source of guidance - the National Weather Service - and I personally are not ready to get on that bandwagon quite yet. It currently doesn't look like any transition to straight snow will be significant, but changes in the forecast will occur.”

Due to the possible surprise in weather, Crouch says that various community members have been rather optimistic of the white flurries.

"It appears folks in Ellis County have shown cautious optimism in response to this forecast. They are excited about the idea of snow - but they know how quickly (the) forecast can change," stated Crouch.

Asked about the last time snow fell in Texas, Crouch shared that he couldn't exactly pinpoint the day. "I don’t presently have a date on the last measurable snowfall in Ellis County, though I can tell you we did get a few light flurries last winter," said Crouch.

The weather is subject to change, and folks look for updates on the Ellis County Informer Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/elliscoweather .

Additionally, a live stream with more details of this week's forecast was uploaded on Monday and is still available for viewing.

"Anyone looking for updates on the forecast should consider their source. Many on social media exaggerate their reports for the sake of growing their followers list, so beware of unnecessary hype," Crouch said.